HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Suburban train held up after a man enters loco pilot cabin near Chengalpattu

August 17, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A suburban train on Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu section was delayed for more than half an hour on Thursday after a man entered the loco pilot cabin near Chengalpattu. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) along with Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel, detained the person and the train reached the destination much to the relief of the commuters. 

A senior official of the GRP said the train was going from Chennai Beach to Chengalpattu and the train would usually move slowly towards the allotted platform. On Thursday afternoon, a man stood on the tracks when the train was moving slowly. The loco pilot Karthikeyan asked the person to move but he climbed on to the engine and entered the cabin. The loco pilot got down from the cabin and alerted the RPF. The RPF along with the GRP personnel rushed to the train and brought down the person. He was taken to the GRP where, during investigation, it was found that he was mentally unstable. The GRP are taking steps to admit the person in a hospital. 

Related Topics

Chennai / public transport / railway

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.