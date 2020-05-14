Suburban train commuters, bus pass holders in Chennai demand extension of validity on season tickets

The total shutdown of the transport operations in the city for nearly two months, has prompted commuters of the bus and train services to demand the extension of the validity of season tickets purchased by them before the COVID-19 lockdown.

Both commuters of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) and suburban train users want the season tickets validity to be extended by a month.

K. Bhaskar, a member of Thiruvallur commuter forum, citing the full refund being given for long-distance train tickets wanted the Southern Railway to take steps to extend the validity period of season tickets, as thousands of commuters, particularly daily wage earners, who have purchased suburban tickets would be losing their money.

Godwin Shadrach, a regular commuter on the Tambaram-Beach section, pointed out that he had purchased the quarterly season ticket only in March which would be expiring by June. As no train operations are expected to begin till June he requests the Southern Railway to allow the passes to be valid for the number of months that train operations were stopped for.

Similarly, MTC bus users want the monthly passes brought in March and that had expired in April to be allowed to be used whenever the bus services resumed.

A senior official of the Railway department said any extension of suburban tickets and refund decisions need to be taken only by the Indian Railway board. The railway official said the decision to extend the season tickets comprising quarterly, half yearly and yearly, would be announced well in advance before the suburban train services are started again.

A senior official of MTC said only after the lockdown is removed and bus operations are announced, will a decision on extending validity of the passes be taken.