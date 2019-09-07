‘Subtitling will enhance film viewing experience’

The experience of viewing a film is surely enhanced when one fully understands what is happening on screen.

Jayshree Raveendran, founder, Ability Foundation, said it was a struggle to make people understand the need for captioning films.

“We are not asking for favours, but only what we need. Providing physical access, such as ramps, has been happening, but subtitling also must happen in all channels,” she said.

A two-day workshop on audio description, that got under way on Friday, will try to find ways to sensitise film-makers and producers to the need for including subtitles and descriptions of scenes as they unfold on screen.

Moulik Barkana, cultural affairs officer, Consulate-General of the U.S., said his government had made it mandatory for all videos on its government websites to include captions. The theatres are also required to follow the rule, he said.

Actor Revathi said most films were practically ready only a day before release, and captioning was a “mammoth task”.

But Cube co-founder Senthil Kumar argued that if it becomes a legislation, then people would comply.

In the age of digital cinema, with apps and low-cost devices, subtitling could be done at no extra cost. According to Joel Snyder, president, Audio Description Associates, it is more about the attitude.

“In the U.S., if you ask a person who is blind what the most difficult thing about living life is, they will often say, other people. That is where we get to attitudes. Attitudes are the real disability.”

Even for sighted people, audio description will enhance the experience, he said.