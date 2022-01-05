Submit report on building collapse: SHRC

CHENNAI

The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has asked the Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board and the Secretary of the Housing and Urban Development Department to submit within six weeks a report on the collapse of a tenement building in Tiruvottiyur. It took suo motu cognisance of a newspaper report.

The building with 24 houses collapsed in Tiruvottiyur on December 27 morning. As the residents had rushed out after the structure developed cracks, a major tragedy was averted.

