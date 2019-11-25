Chennai

‘Submit digital life certificates’

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation, Chennai, has said that all pensioners under the Employees’ Pension Scheme have to submit digital life certificates every year during November/December at the bank branches they are drawing their pension.

