Subhiksha promoter sentenced to 20-year imprisonment for defrauding depositors

November 25, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

A Special Court for cases under the Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors Act (TNPID Act) has sentenced R. Subramanian, promoter of financial institutions and retail ventures such as Subhiksha, to 20 years imprisonment for defrauding depositors through various shell companies.

The amount collected from the 587 depositors under 3,804 deposits is ₹47,68,92,011, which had matured. hey defaulted to pay a total sum of ₹51,47,29,861.

Subramanian initially floated 17 companies and four deposit schemes on the pretext of Prime Invest, Asset Backed Security Bond, Safety Plus and Liquid Plus. He and others collected amount from depositors by promising higher rates of interest. Subsequently, they defaulted the depositors of the entire payment to be made.

Subramanian and the other accused showed their credentials and educational background and past experience to persuade the depositors into investing in the schemes of Viswapriya (India) Ltd., and other firms. Along with the other accused, which includes executives and directors, Subramanian coaxed the depositors, collected the deposit amounts, abetting and aiding the crime.

The Economic Offences Wing CID Police said the 34 accused, including the companies he promoted, have all committed offences of criminal conspiracy of forgery for the purpose of cheating, dishonest misappropriation, fraudulent removal and concealment of property.

The case was registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) CID Police in 2015.

In the 543-page judgement, Special Court Judge G. Karunanidhi said Subramanian had floated more than 80 companies and all the business activities of the companies were managed and controlled by him.

The court imposed a total fine of ₹191.98 crore, out of which ₹180 crore was directed to be paid as compensation to all the depositors.

The Judge said, “This finding is only based on the records seized by the EOW. There may be even more companies involved. Subramanian diverted the deposit amount into accused companies and non-accused companies floated by him. Hence, the Investigation Officer and the Competent Authority/DRO, Chennai, are directed to take steps to attach the properties of all the accused companies and non-accused companies, and the properties of the promoter, partner, director, manager or member of the mentioned financial establishments for settlement to all the depositors.”