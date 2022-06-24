Subdued rainfall activity expected over Tamil Nadu for the next few days

Places like Chennai may continue experiencing thunderstorms with light rain till Monday

There will be subdued rainfall activity over most parts of the State for the next four days. A few places in the State and Puducherry may experience light to moderate rainfall till June 28, according to the Meteorological Department.

After widespread rainfall earlier this week, thunderstorms may take a break for a few days over most places in the State since the southwest monsoon activity now moving over to the Gujarat and Maharashtra coast and northwest parts, said officials.

During the past 24 hours, ending 8.30 a.m. on Friday, Kamatchipuram in Dindigul district and Valparai in Coimbatore district recorded 3 cm of rainfall. This was the highest amount received in the State during the day.

Officials of the Meteorological Department said places like Chennai could continue experiencing thunderstorms with light rain in some areas till Monday. The maximum temperature could be around 35-36 degree Celsius. Remnant moisture content from the recent weather system could trigger convective activity and influence thunderstorms in some parts.

On Friday, the day temperature in Chennai climbed slightly above normal to 37.2 degree Celsius. Such above normal temperatures could also influence localised evening thunderstorms in some parts of the city, officials noted.

Though the month is yet to end, the recent spell of rain has made this month the wettest June of the decade. As of Friday, Chennai has received 15.7 cm of rainfall since June 1, which has broken the previous record of 14.1 cm in June 2016.

The State too has recorded rainfall 76% in surplus to its average for the season so far. Several districts, including Chennai, Perambalur, Karur, Ariyalur and Tiruchi, have received more than double the amount of rainfall than their seasonal quota.

Discharge reduced

Meanwhile, the Water Resources Department has reduced the water release from the Chembarambakkam reservoir, which now has a storage of 3,459 million cubic feet (mcft) against its capacity of 3,645 mcft.

Water discharge was decreased to 150 cubic feet per second (cusecs) on Friday as there was no inflow or rainfall. It would be further decreased, officials said.