Subasri’s parents hopeful that justice will prevail

After hearing about the arrest of AIADMK former councillor S. Jayagopal, Subasri’s parents said they were hopeful that the judiciary would ensure that he was punished.

Jayagopal was arrested in Krishnagiri on Friday.

He will be brought to Chennai to be produced before the magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

“Initially, I did not know about the arrest. One of my relatives from Kumbakonam alerted me and I saw it on the news,” said R. Geetha, Subasri’s mother.

‘Grateful for support’

She said that she was happy that the police nabbed Jayagopal. “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Madras High Court, media, ‘Traffic’ Ramaswamy, the film fraternity, and especially the public for supporting us during our tough times. Though there was a delay, I am happy that the police nabbed him,” she said.

Ms. Geetha broke down when she mentioned that such a tragedy should not befall anyone else.

“We are hopeful that the court, that has been in our favour till date, will award the necessary punishment to the accused,” Ms. Geetha said.