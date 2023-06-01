ADVERTISEMENT

Sub-inspector suspended for using a seized two-wheeler

June 01, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A sub-inspector of police in Chithamur station, who was allegedly using a seized two-wheeler without the knowledge of the owner, has been suspended.

The two-wheeler belongs to Sivabalan, who met with an accident in which another motorist died. The Chithamur police registered a case and seized the vehicle. The two-wheeler was new when the accident happened.

Recently, Mr. Sivabalan met sub-inspector Bakhavatchalam to take back his two-wheeler and saw the latter using it after changing the number plate. When Mr. Sivabalan asked the sub-inspector about it, he told him that the case was still under investigation. Mr. Sivabalan lodged a complaint with the Superintendent of Police and the sub-inspector was suspended on Friday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / police

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US