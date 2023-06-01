Sub-inspector suspended for using a seized two-wheeler

June 01, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

A sub-inspector of police in Chithamur station, who was allegedly using a seized two-wheeler without the knowledge of the owner, has been suspended.

The two-wheeler belongs to Sivabalan, who met with an accident in which another motorist died. The Chithamur police registered a case and seized the vehicle. The two-wheeler was new when the accident happened.

Recently, Mr. Sivabalan met sub-inspector Bakhavatchalam to take back his two-wheeler and saw the latter using it after changing the number plate. When Mr. Sivabalan asked the sub-inspector about it, he told him that the case was still under investigation. Mr. Sivabalan lodged a complaint with the Superintendent of Police and the sub-inspector was suspended on Friday.