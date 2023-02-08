ADVERTISEMENT

Sub-inspector stabbed in Velachery

February 08, 2023 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A sub-inspector attached to the Velachery police station was stabbed on Wednesday by a man when he went to nab him in connection with a case of assaulting a woman.

The police said Shalini had married a man from another caste. This created a rift between her and her siblings. She lodged a complaint with the police alleging that she was attacked by her brothers Sathish, Das, elder sister Velankanni and their mother Santhi on Tuesday afternoon. Shalini was admitted to a hospital in Saidapet.

Based on the alert from the hospital, Mr. Arun went to the TNHB quarters where the accused lived. When the police asked Sathish to accompany them to the police station, he allegedly stabbed the sub-inspector on his shoulder. The sub-inspector overpowered Sathish and took him to Guindy police station.

The police have arrested four persons, including two women, in connection with the crime.

Related Topics

Chennai / police

