Sub-inspector of police in Chennai held for sexual assault on minor girl

The policeman first had a relationship with the girl’s mother and then made sexual advances towards the teenager, police said

A sub-inspector of police has been arrested and remanded on charges of sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl in Madhavaram

The offender has been identified as Sathish Kumar, 32, a resident of Tiruvallur district. He was working in a special team of police attached to the Kasimedu police station. During this period, he had been working in the Madhavaram Milk Depot area and had become acquainted with the victim's mother, 37 while he was regulating crowds at a ration shop. He later frequently visited her house and developed a relationship with the woman.

The girl who happened to see their relationship threatened to disclose it to her father. However she was silenced by the sub-inspector who allegedly threatening her with dire consequences and threatened to finish off her father and brother.

The relationship continued for a year and he frequently visited the house. His eye then fell on the girl and he made sexual advances towards her which she declined. Sathish Kumar then managed to convince the girl’s mother and aunt to force the girl to agree to his sexual advances. He tried to lure the girl with a birthday cake and a high-end mobile phone. He then gave ₹1 lakh in cash to her mother and aunt to force the girl to fall in line. Unable to bear the harassment meted out by him, she told her father what was going on. In turn, her father was threatened by the SI when he went to lodge a complaint with the police. Following publication of this by a news portal, an investigation by high-level officers was initiated.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Madhavaram E. Sundaravathanam held an enquiry and ordered the arrest. A case was booked under sections 9 (Aggravated sexual assault) (a) (Whoever, being a police officer, commits sexual assault on a child), 10(Punishment for Aggravated sexual assault) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of IPC.

Sathish Kumar and the girl’s mother were lodged in prison after being produced in a court, said police.