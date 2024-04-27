GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sub-inspector of police gets ‘Star of Month’ award

He was part of a special team that arrested Nigerian cocaine peddlers in January

April 27, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Greater Chennai Police (GCP) Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore presenting the award to sub-inspector E. Raj Prabhu at the event on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Greater Chennai Police (GCP) Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore on Saturday presented the ‘Police Star of Month’ award to sub-inspector E. Raj Prabhu. The award comes with a certificate of appreciation and a cash prize of ₹5,000. Mr. Raj Prabhu, when working at the Arumbakkam police station, was part of a special team headed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Anna Nagar district, that arrested three Nigerian nationals near Shenoy Nagar Metro station on January 20 and seized 1 kg of cocaine from them.

