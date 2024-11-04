Sub-Inspector, constable killed in road accident near Maduranthakam

Two women police personnel — a sub-inspector and a constable — were killed in a road accident when a speeding car rammed the bike they were riding near Maduranthakam in Chengalpattu district in the early hours of Monday (November 4, 2024).

The deceased have been identified as Jayashri, 38, a sub-inspector of police attached with Madhavaram Milk Colony Police Station, and S. Nithya, 33, a Grade-I constable.

They were riding a bike on the national highway connecting Tiruchi and Chennai, and were headed towards Tindivanam from Chennai. In the early hours of Monday, a speeding car hit then from behind as the driver lost control of the vehicle at Siru Nagalur village near Madurantakam.

In the impact, the two personnel were thrown off the bike and one of them was run over by the car. Jayashri died on the spot while Nithya succumbed to injuries at Government General Hospital, Chengalpattu.

The Maduranthakam police arrested the driver of the car, Madhan Kumar, of Kizh Pennathur in Thiruvannamalai district. Further investigation is underway.