Sub-inspector attacked in Nanganallur, 2 held

Special Correspondent CHENNAI 09 October 2020 01:14 IST
Updated: 09 October 2020 01:14 IST

Police on the look out for three others

The St. Thomas Mount police on Thursday arrested two persons who, along with three others, attacked a sub-inspector in Nanganallur.

The victim Mohandoss, 54, is a resident of Madipakkam and works in the crime investigation wing of the Adambakkam police. On Monday, he was returning home when he came across a group of five inebriated persons causing distrubance on the road near Thillai Ganga Nagar in Nanganallur.

Mr. Mohandoss confronted them and the gang retaliated by attacking him with a beer bottle and injuring him. The SI was rushed to nearby hospital.

Following a complaint from Mr. Mohandoss, the police arrested two suspects, and identified them as Vinodh, 30, and Ajith, 23. They are on the lookout for the other three.

