Sub-inspector attacked in Ayanavaram

February 20, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A sub-inspector attached with the Ayanavaram police station was attacked while he checking vehicles in the early hours of Monday. 

The police said sub-inspector Sankar and his team members were checking vehicles on Konnur Highway in the early hours of Monday and intercepted three men riding a motorcycle. As the enquiry was on, one of them took out a rod and attacked Sankar. When the sub-inspector fell down, the three fled the spot on their motorcycle. His colleagues took Mr. Sankar to Government Kilpauk Hospital for treatment. The police have launched a search for the three assailants.

