Sub-committee to look at 4% reservations in promotions for persons with disabilities

Commissioner for the Welfare of Persons with Disabilities had written to the government asking for the constitution of the sub-committee which would work on a State Draft Policy, says the G.O.

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 05, 2022 22:41 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tamil Nadu government has issued a government order, announcing the formation of a seven-member sub-committee who will study the 4% reservation in promotions for persons with disabilities in government jobs. 

The G.O. said that the Commissioner for the Welfare of Persons with Disabilities had written to the government asking for the formation of a sub-committee which would work on the preparation of a State Draft Policy on the 4% reservation in promotions for persons with disabilities, within a month from the date of formation. After careful consideration of the commissioner’s recommendations, the State government said that a sub-committee would be formed.

  The members include the Government deputy secretaries of the Disability Department, Social Welfare Department and other officials. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app