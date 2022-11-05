Chennai

Sub-committee to look at 4% reservations in promotions for persons with disabilities

The Tamil Nadu government has issued a government order, announcing the formation of a seven-member sub-committee who will study the 4% reservation in promotions for persons with disabilities in government jobs. 

The G.O. said that the Commissioner for the Welfare of Persons with Disabilities had written to the government asking for the formation of a sub-committee which would work on the preparation of a State Draft Policy on the 4% reservation in promotions for persons with disabilities, within a month from the date of formation. After careful consideration of the commissioner’s recommendations, the State government said that a sub-committee would be formed.

  The members include the Government deputy secretaries of the Disability Department, Social Welfare Department and other officials. 


