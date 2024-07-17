Stuntman falls to death on film set in Saligramam

A 54-year-old stunt artist died after falling off a 20-feet platform during the shooting of a film in Saligramam on Wednesday.

A senior official of the city police said S. Ezhumalai, 54, a resident of New Washermenpet, was performing a stunt without any safety equipment for a Tamil film in the L.V. Prasad studio, on Tuesday night, when he lost his footing and fell down from a 20-feet platform.

Ezhumalai, who suffered grievous injuries, was rushed to a private hospital in Saligramam, where he died on Wednesday morning despite treatment.

The Virugambakkam police have registered a case. The body has been sent to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

