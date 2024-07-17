GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stuntman falls to death on film set in Saligramam

Published - July 17, 2024 06:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 54-year-old stunt artist died after falling off a 20-feet platform during the shooting of a film in Saligramam on Wednesday.

A senior official of the city police said S. Ezhumalai, 54, a resident of New Washermenpet, was performing a stunt without any safety equipment for a Tamil film in the L.V. Prasad studio, on Tuesday night, when he lost his footing and fell down from a 20-feet platform.

Ezhumalai, who suffered grievous injuries, was rushed to a private hospital in Saligramam, where he died on Wednesday morning despite treatment.

The Virugambakkam police have registered a case. The body has been sent to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.