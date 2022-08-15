Stunt master Kanal Kannan held for provocative speech

The Cyber Crime Wing on Monday arrested stunt master and Hindu Munnani functionary Kanal Kannan from Puducherry on charges of making a provocative speech calling for the demolition of the statue of Dravidar Kazhagam founder Periyar E.V. Ramasamy in Srirangam.

At a public meeting, Mr. Kannan claimed Hindus would be uplifted once the statue was demolished. A video of his speech was widely shared on social media. Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam lodged a complaint with the city police, seeking criminal action against Mr. Kannan. The city police registered a case against Mr. Kannan under Section -153 IPC (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and other provisions.

His anticipatory bail petition was dismissed by the Principal Sessions Court and police were on the look out for him. The police arrested him in Puducherry and brought him to the city. He was remanded in judicial custody after being produced before a court.