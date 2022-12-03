Stunt master dies at Tamil film shooting spot in Chennai

December 03, 2022 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The victim, S. Suresh, was helping another stunt master for the film ‘Viduthalai’ directed by Vetrimaran on the sets at Unamancheri near Vandalur

The Hindu Bureau

A 54-year-old stunt master died when he fell down after a rope snapped while he was performing a sequence for a film on a set near Vandalur on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim has been identified as S. Suresh, a stunt master for more than 25 years. He was assisting another lead stunt master for the upcoming film Viduthalai directed by Vetrimaaran. The film has actor Soori in the lead.

The police said the crew was shooting a stunt sequence on the set in Unamancheri village near Vandalur. When the shooting for the scene began, stunt performers were tied to ropes attached to a huge crane. Around 10 a.m., while Suresh had his act of jumping, the rope snapped and he fell from a minimum 20 feet, said the police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He was rushed to a private hospital where he died. Another stunt performer was injured.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US