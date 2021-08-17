CHENNAI

13% increase in student visas issued in 2020-21 for Indian students

The British Council will host the ‘Study UK Virtual Fair’ on August 21 Saturday where students will be given the opportunity to meet representatives from 35 UK universities, education counsellors and specialists on UK visas and immigration.This is the first virtual fair hosted by them this year, and will be open free of cost to students who have already got admissions as well as those who are looking to pursue higher education in the UK . Last year, over 11,000 students registered to participate in the two virtual fairs held in August and December.

“Earlier this month, the United Kingdom moved India from the red list to the Amber category, meaning that students now heading to the UK to study do not need to fulfil the stringent hotel quarantine that was mandatory. Universities too have been proactively assisting students and helping them by providing accommodation on campus to quarantine if needed,” said Janaka Pushpanathan, Director-South India, British Council.

Ms Pushpanathan said that based on the data shared by the UK Immigrations office, 49,800 Indian students received a Tier 4(Study) Visa for the 2019-2020 FY ending in March 2020. “For the April 2020-March 2021 FY year, there was a 13% increase and 56,093 Tier 4 student visas were issued,” she said.Over the last ten years, over 2.75 lakh students have made a beeline to study in the UK and Ms Pushpanathan said that it has remained a preferred destination for many international students.

“Graduates from the UK are among the most employable in the world and Universities in the UK also rank high globally for academic excellence and student living. The new Graduate Route, launched on 1 July 2021, enables international students to work, or look for work in the UK, at any skill level for two years, or three years for PhD graduates, after graduation,” she said.

Speaking about the last year, Ms Pushpanathan said that UK universities have been proactive in their communication to students as well as ensuring their safety through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At the virtual fair, students can interact directly with representatives from universities about the courses, subjects and have queries regarding scholarships, housing and visas answered by experts as well,” Ms Pushpanathan said.

Students who wish to register for the virtual fair can log onto https://bit.ly/3xI1CSQ