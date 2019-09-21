Study to look at intervention for dementia patients

Soon, persons with dementia will be engaged in a large-scale study, looking at intervention for dementia through Cognitive Stimulation Therapy (CST). The multi-country study, that has Chennai-based Schizophrenia Research Foundation (SCARF) as its main site in India, will recruit patients aged above 60 years with mild to moderate dementia in Chennai, Delhi, Mysuru and Thrissur.

SCARF was involved in a few research programmes for dementia. One of the programmes was looking at intervention for persons with dementia through CST.

The therapy, that is non-drug treatment and evidence-based, was developed in the U.K., and included in the national guidelines, said Sridhar Vaitheeswaran, consultant psychiatrist, SCARF.

“The CST is mandated for all organisations in the U.K. The multi-country study is on in India, Brazil and Tanzania, the Indian arm being funded by the Indian Council of Medical Research. It commenced last November, and will take a couple more years for completion. We have adapted it in Tamil and other local languages, and are going to start recruiting patients and testing it from next month,” he said.

This will be a group intervention. Six to eight participants will come as a group, twice a week, for a period of seven weeks, he said. In CST, there will be a list of activities that a therapist will guide the group to perform.

This will stimulate different aspects of brain function and has multi-sensory involvement (sight, hearing, smell, touch and taste).

“This will be a person-centred intervention. It will encourage them to engage, be independent and communicate. It is about opinions and not about facts,” he explained.

He added that it was found to be as effective as medicine for persons with dementia. “The outcome is as good as medicine. Its effect persists for a longer period of time and provides better quality of life,” he said.

Reaching out to persons with dementia in rural areas is another research focus for SCARF.

“There is more research in urban areas and no intervention is available for the rural parts. We are trying to see how CST can be modified for rural areas. This will be for early, mild and moderate dementia, while for those in the advanced stages, support for the family/caregivers is needed. This is an independent project and we will be taking elements from the study,” he said.