Study to identify gaps in city’s water distribution network

06 March 2020 01:09 IST

Metrowater initiative aims to improve infrastructure

Some of the chronic problems that have remained unaddressed in the city’s water supply network for many years may soon have a remedy. Chennai Metrowater will shortly launch a study to identify inadequacies and improve water distribution infrastructure.

The study would be taken up in the core areas where the network dates back to several decades. This is being done on a large scale as part of the desalination plant to come up in Perur along East Coast Road with a capacity of 400 million litres a day.

A robust network to convey drinking water was one of the requirements of Japan International Cooperation Agency, which has been roped in to fund the nearly ₹6,078-crore project. The aim is to provide adequate pressure in the network to ensure uniform water supply in all areas and eventually reduce groundwater dependence in the city, noted officials of Chennai Metrowater.

Officials said the same project management consultant for the desalination plant, SMEC International Limited in consortium with Tata Consulting Engineers and NJS Engineers India, would conduct the study in core areas of Chennai.

Preliminary study

A preliminary study was already done by another consultant for the desalination project, Nippon Koie Limited, Japan. It had identified broad areas that need to be improved. The study had suggested replacement of old pipelines running for a distance of 375 km in areas such as Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Anna Nagar, Kodambakkam and Thiruvanmiyur and also improving water pressure in the distribution pipeline in various areas.

It was suggested that pipelines covering a distance of 113 km be laid in uncovered streets in areas such as Kodambakkam, Royapuram and Perambur to enhance water supply. Besides metering system and addition of more overhead tanks for storage, the study also recommended establishment of district metered areas where water flowing into a particular area is metered and monitored for leaks and reduce non-revenue water.

The State government has already sanctioned ₹750 crore towards improving the water distribution network. “We want to get into the finer details of the gaps in the infrastructure. The preliminary survey would be the base of the detailed study of the entire network,” said an official. The consultant would soon start the study and trial pits may be dug to identify issues. The project is set to be completed within 24 months, the official said.