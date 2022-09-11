Study to find sources of air pollution in city nearing completion

IIT Madras report, being prepared in coordination with various departments, is likely to be ready in a couple of months

A source apportionment study by the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, which seeks to identify sources of pollution in the ambient air in the city and find out solutions to reduce them is nearing completion. It is likely to be ready in a couple of months.

“Eighteen locations covering varied usages, including industrial, residential and kerbside were chosen and sources of emissions studied. Pollution levels at hotspots are being studied,” said a source at IIT Madras, which was chosen as the Institute of Repute to carry out the project.

“Measurements were taken for 24 hours average for a minimum of 25 days during summer and winter. We are suggesting mitigation measures for the Greater Chennai Corporation and other agencies to implement. Pollutants such as suspended particulate matter, sulphur dioxide, oxides of nitrogen and heavy metals are studied as part of the process to provide targeted intervention,” the source added.

Sources in the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) said the study was part of the City Action Plan developed by the board in coordination with various line departments to further improve city’s air quality. An action plan has been drawn up by the TNPCB in coordination with various line departments under the Million Plus Cities of National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) to reduce the level of particulate matter.

The source explained that such studies were commissioned from time to time to keep pollution levels under control. “This is despite the enormous growth in the city and increase in the number of vehicles. The city has about 48 lakh vehicles at present and is increasing day by day. The combined share of public transport buses and train has decreased from a considerable 54% in 1970 to 28.5% in 2018 with increased private transport trips,” he said.

The maximum annual average PM10 level in the city has come down significantly from 168 microgram/cubic metre in 2010-11 to 58 microgram/cubic metre in 2020-21. The annual average PM10 level was above the standard of 60 microgram/cubic metre at all monitored locations in 2010-11 and its level has come well within the standards in all locations in 2020-21 due to several initiatives of the TNPCB and other government agencies, said the officials.

Recently, the board celebrated International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies to create awareness among the public about the need for each individual to help reduce pollution levels. “TNPCB is requesting the general public to be aware of how their daily activities can affect the air quality and how they can contribute for the air quality improvement by minimising the use of private transport, avoiding burning of solid waste, proper segregation of wastes at the source, conserving energy,” said the board’s Chairperson.

Similar studies for Madurai and Tiruchi are nearing completion. The study for Thoothukudi will take a few more months.

The funding is being provided under the National Clean Air Programme, the TNPCB officials said.