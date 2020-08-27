Study shows college girls’ diet habits make them prone to cardiovascular health risks

CHENNAI

The survey, in which 554 students from two Chennai colleges participated, found that many students were stressed and many did not exercise sufficiently

A survey of students in two women’s colleges in the city found that not only was there a high consumption of an unhealthy diet, but that there was also insufficient exercising among the students.

The study, in which 554 students participated, found that there was a “moderately high prevalence of psychosocial risk” among the students. In these young women the prevalence of tobacco use and alcohol consumption was, however, low.

The results of the study have been discussed in the article ‘Prevalence of cardiovascular health risk behaviours in college-going women in a major metropolis in India’ by preventive cardiologist Priya Chockalingam, Natarajan V. and Sekar T., which has been accepted for publication in the Indian Heart Journal.

Dr. Priya, a preventive cardiologist and clinical director at Cardiac Wellness Institute, said the survey was done last year in the run up to World Heart Day observed on September 29, annually. The online survey was followed up with a workshop with the aim of returning in February this year to see how the students had benefited from the intervention, she said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the team had decided to publish the survey results. “We decided not to wait as we need to get this information across the country that at a young age, primary prevention of metabolic and cardiovascular risk factors -- such as hypertension, and cholesterol -- is very important. We had discussed the survey results with the students and also educated and created awareness about cardiovascular risk factors. Many were not aware about diet and chronic stress though they were aware of (the ills of) smoking and alcohol,” Dr. Priya said.

The students were also taught age-appropriate, equipment-free exercise and told about healthy eating habits, whether at home or on campus.

“Surprisingly even at the age of 18-20 they were stressed. Even students of psychology were not following stress management techniques,” she said.

Dr. Priya said she would use this as a pilot study that could be taken to more colleges and universities “so that the lifestyle of these students can be modified”.