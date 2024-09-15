Study shows Chennai’s air pollution far exceeds WHO standards

As cities continue to grow, the complexity of managing air quality has increased, prompting the question if existing strategies and standards are enough to cope with the worsening air pollution crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT

A recent Greenpeace study analysing air pollution trends in 2023 across 10 cities in South Indian States reveals that Chennai’s monthly average PM 2.5 (fine particulate matter) levels are four to seven times higher, and PM 10 (coarse particulate matter) levels are three to six times higher, compared to WHO annual guidelines.

Particulate matter consists of particles small enough to be inhaled, potentially leading to significant health issues. Particles smaller than 10 micrometres can penetrate deep into the lungs, and some may even enter the bloodstream. Among these, particles with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres, known as fine particles or PM 2.5 , represent the highest health risk.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report titled ‘Spare the Air 2.0’ shows that compared to World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines, the annual average level of PM 2.5 is six to seven times higher in six cities, including Chennai.

In Chennai, the monthly average trend indicated that PM 2.5 levels are four to seven times higher, and PM 10 levels are up to six times higher than WHO annual guidelines.

Additionally, PM 2.5 surpasses the National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) annual limits in January, while PM 10 exceeds these limits in January, February, October, and December.

The key takeaway from the study, however, is the significant disparity between WHO standards and the NAAQS. The annual average NAAQS standard for PM 10 is 60 μg/m³, while the WHO standard is 15 μg/m³; for PM 2.5 , the NAAQS standard is 40 μg/m³, compared to the WHO standard of 5 μg/m³.

The study recommends that the Central Pollution Control Board adopt a health-based approach in updating NAAQS to align with WHO guidelines and invest in a hybrid air quality monitoring network combining low-cost sensors, existing systems, and satellite data. It also advises reducing vehicular emissions by enhancing public transit.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.