Study sheds light on fatalities at pedestrian crossings across Tamil Nadu

April 23, 2024 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST

Road users, including pedestrians, passengers and drivers are unsurprisingly exposed to accidents during their commute. With pedestrians accounting for 23% of the global fatalities, their safety remains a priority for policymakers. Owing to limited budgets, there is a growing emphasis on data-driven stochastic models to decide on policies.

To address the deficits in the traditional statistical models, Visual Hazardous (VH) models were developed by RBG Labs, Department Engineering Design, Indian Institute of Technology-Madras. One of the VH models identifies annual hazardous locations and finds the factors causing crashes, while another not only identifies the annual hazardous-zone locations but also allows generating pre-crash scenarios. These models can be used for preventive measures and policing, says Professor Venkatesh Balasubramanian, who recently published a paper in Accident Analysis & Prevention, a peer-reviewed journal.

Extracted from database

The VH models, developed by his team, were tested with crashes along the pedestrian crosswalks that happened during 2009-18 in Tamil Nadu. The hazardous events were extracted from the Road Accident Database Management System (RADMS), Tamil Nadu.

Police officers across the State were trained in recording the crash data in RADMS. The user manual was provided to each police officer for additional reference. The State head of the traffic police (traffic planning and road safety cell) monitors and maintains this database which contains comprehensive data on crash events.

Police officers recorded the crash event by visiting the spot as one of the first responders. In cases where they are not on the scene of a crash, details are collected from people in the vicinity and by pursuing medical records. After the event is initiated in the RADMS database, transport, highways, and health officials populate the crash variables.

The investigation officer verifies the information from these stakeholders in the database and collects the evidence (vehicle damage assessment report from the Road Transport Officer and post-mortem/injury reports from hospitals) to make a detailed report. This report is used by the judicial system for all further processes such as determining the accused persons and victims, and compensation.

Positions unknown

An analysis of the RADMS database with these conditions revealed that pedestrian-motor vehicle crashes numbered 1,76,963 during this period. Among these crashes, 7,466 pedestrian positions on the road were unknown. These crashes were excluded from the study before being segregated into pedestrian crosswalk crashes.

The segregated dataset comprises the characteristics of a crash (location, latitude and longitude, crash time, crash date and collision type), vehicle (vehicle type and manoeuvre), driver (age, sex, injury severity and error), pedestrian (age, sex, position, action, injury severity), road (category, horizontal and vertical features), light, and weather. The unknowns in pedestrian action, road category, number of lanes, light conditions, weather conditions, traffic movement, and driver’s licence type were removed to improve the model’s performance.

The police-recorded location coordinates (latitude and longitude) have 2,046 outliers in the segregated datasets. These outliers were imputed with the district, police station, pin code and road name. The outliers may be due to low signal in remote areas while the crash event was recorded or the police officer was not a first responder. For imputation, Google Earth Pro was used to geocode the outliers. After removing the unknown in the variables and imputing the location outlier, there were 31,652 pedestrian crosswalk crashes during 2009-18.

Of them, 22.46% (7,108) were fatal, 16.32% (5,165) were of grievous injury, 60.40% (19,117) of simple injury with hospitalisation, 00.29% (92) of simple injury without hospitalisation, and 00.54% (170) of no injury.

Harikrishna Rangam, a researcher, says, “According to the Indian practice, a fatal crash is when a road user dies within 30 days of a road traffic crash. Grievous injury refers to the road user hospitalised for 24 hours or more, and simple injury is determined when the road user is hospitalised for less than 24 hours. Simple injury not hospitalised means the road user sustained an injury in the crash but did not require hospitalisation. No injury represents there is only property damage.”

Sathish Kumar Sivasankaran, another researcher, says, “Working age group pedestrians (25-64 years) and older pedestrians (above 64 years) during crosswalk, and walking along the edge of a road contribute to fatal/grievous injuries more than simple injuries.”

Awareness of risky behaviour

The study of IIT researchers found that this action could be avoided by creating awareness of the pedestrians’ risky behaviour among the road users (drivers, passengers, and pedestrians) while crossing the road and encouraging the pedestrians to cross the road on a crosswalk.

In most pedestrian-motor vehicle crashes, a motor vehicle going ahead/overtaking the vehicle impacted the pedestrian at high speed, the primary cause of crashes. Injuries to pedestrians can be mitigated by installing a combination of rumble strip, crash barrier, and speed breaker at the pedestrian crossings.

Engineers should design a combination that brings motor vehicle speed to 15-20 km an hour before reaching a pedestrian crossing on a multi-lane road. Expressways (speed limit: 100 kmph) were dangerous to pedestrians during their crosswalk. Stringent patrolling on expressways must be enforced to identify pedestrian crossings (not allowed on expressways) and close them. Young drivers (aged less than 17) were also involved in these crashes. Recommendations were made to enhance the legal driving.

Professor Venkatesh Balasubramanian said, “Install a device [biometric] in a vehicle to authenticate the driver for a valid licence and verify their legal age to drive various categories of vehicles. This will eliminate illegal driving and, in turn, mitigate crashes. Furthermore, awareness programmes for road users through mobile applications ease them into following the rules, regulations, and laws in their location.”