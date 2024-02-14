GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Study sees need for more feeder services from MTC

February 14, 2024 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
‘Route alignment and service plan for Chennai bus system’ was conducted for MTC by Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority.

The Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) has been involved in conducting various transport studies and surveys. As part of the public bus transport survey, it has received various suggestions from the commuters regarding the realignment and rearrangement of bus routes being covered by the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC). 

A senior official of CUMTA said the specific study named ‘Route alignment and service plan for Chennai bus system’ was conducted for MTC. In the study it was found that more than 600 routes were covered using a fleet of nearly 3,300 buses with more than 30 lakh passengers daily. However, with the expansion of the Chennai Metropolitan Area where MTC is the sole public transport operator, it has been found that the MTC created route networks and service schedules based on the needs of the local population without using any scientific data. 

With the various other transport systems - metro rail, suburban train and Mass Rapid Transit System -also having expanded in the city, the need of the hour was multi-modal integration. The study by CUMTA has revealed the need for operating more feeder services than long distance services. 

During a interactive meeting with the officials of the MTC by the CUMTA team recently, the highlights of the study were provided. 

MTC Chairman and Managing Director Alby John and CUMTA Special Officer I. Jeyakumar participated in the meeting.

