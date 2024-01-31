Study reflects effectiveness of basal insulin analog and premixed insulin

January 31, 2024 11:12 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

A study has found that two shots of insulin (basal insulin analog), though higher in dose, is marginally better than a single shot (premixed insulin) in lowering HbA1c (glycated haemoglobin). The findings of the study has raised the importance of timely initiation of insulin.

Doctors of India Diabetes Research Foundation and Dr. A. Ramachandran’s Diabetes Hospitals compared a long-acting basal insulin analog (glargine plus glulisine) with premixed insulin in insulin-naive patients with Type 2 diabetes.

“In our study, we found that Basal plus (a long-acting insulin and a short-acting insulin), with bolus therapy (long-acting insulin and two or more short-acting insulin) was easier for titration, and achieved improved control than premixed insulin that combines a long-acting insulin and a short-acting insulin. This is because we can adjust individual insulin doses easily. Therefore, even at higher doses, there was no additional risk of hypoglycemia,” Arun Raghavan, who led the study, said.

However, in premixed insulin, the flexibility in titrating was a challenge as both insulin components needed to be increased together, which impedes further intensification, he added. “The reduction of HbA1c was about 0.7% with Basal plus against 0.2% in the case of premixed insulin. So, two shots (Basal plus) reduced HbA1c marginally better than the premixed,” Dr. Raghavan observed.

The 24-week-long hospital-based, multi-centric randomised and controlled pilot trial was conducted at seven sites - six in Tamil Nadu and one in Karnataka, on 116 men and 84 women who were on more than two oral hypoglycemic agents with inadequate glycemic control (HbA1c of between 7.5% and 10.5%).

During the course of the study, patients who were not achieving glycaemic control during the treatment period were up-titrated with the study medication. On week 24, the percentage of participants achieving good glycaemic control (HbA1C of less than seven per cent) was similar in the two groups.

In the glargine plus glulisine group alone, however, significant reduction in HbA1c was noted from baseline between weeks 12 and 24. In both the treatment groups, fasting blood glucose and postprandial blood glucose levels reduced significantly, and hypoglycaemic events were also similar, the study finds.

“Patients in India, generally, are averse to insulin therapy. This invariably results in considerable delay before initiating insulin, due to which diabetes advances further and HbA1c reaches a higher level, entailing quicker intensifications (more injections), as seen in our study. Therefore, timely insulin initiation will help in achieving targets easier, and the need for multiple doses in the near term can be avoided,” he said.