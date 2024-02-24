ADVERTISEMENT

Study of law has become techno-constitutional, says Attorney-General for India

February 24, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University organises thirteenth convocation

The Hindu Bureau

Chancellor-Governor R.N. Ravi handing over the degree to a student at Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University’s convocation on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran

Attorney-General for India R. Venkataramani on Saturday said the study of law today was techno-constitutional, and in the times to come, it would be driven by the dynamics of the pursuit of justice, peace, and truth for all.

Delivering the convocation address at the thirteenth convocation of the Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University here, he said: “With the passage of time and the addition of new laws, the study of these laws will involve and require us to anchor our thoughts differently from the way we studied some of them. That is why we may consider law to be a techno-constitutional discipline. As we get more and more conditioned by technology and liberated by it, the future of the legal profession will be different.”

He urged students to creatively internalise the thoughts of the Father of the Constitution Dr. Ambedkar for the future.

Chancellor of the University and Governor R.N. Ravi, who presided over the ceremony, presented the degrees to students. Vice-Chancellor N.S. Santhosh Kumar said the university was established in 1997 and had 4,000 students in its campus, and 20,000 undergraduate students in affiliated colleges. It had also entered into memoranda of understanding with 11 institutions in recent years.

Pro-Chancellor of the university and Minister for Law S. Regupathy was present.

