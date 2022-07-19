Study finds only 38% of river basin in Chennai has poor groundwater potential

July 19, 2022 00:30 IST

About 38% of the river basin near Chennai has poor groundwater potential, finds a study done by a team of the Geological Department of Anna University

Nearly 38% of the river basin in Chennai has poor groundwater potential, indicating increased exploitation and extensive changes in land use pattern, according to a study by the Department of Geology, Anna University.

The study on “GIS and analytic hierarchical process (AHP) based groundwater potential zones delineation in Chennai River Basin” noted that groundwater potential was poor in the coastal region of Chennai and Kancheepuram districts, particularly between Besant Nagar and Muttukadu and also in western region. This includes Tambaram, Chromepet, Pammal and Chengalpattu belt.

L. Elango, professor, Department of Geology, Anna University and one of the authors of the study, said the western region was made up of chackonite or rocks that are not conducive for water percolation.

There are many barren lands and high slopes in the region, which made it less suitable for water recharge. It is important to maintain the waterbodies for better groundwater recharge.

Similarly, the coastal region has sandy soil, gets higher amounts of rainfall and good water bearing capacity. Yet, the potential is shown to be low due to over-exploited aquifer and change in land use patterns, he said.

For instance, Velachery, Pallavaram, Pallikaranai, Sembakkam, Thirumullaivoyal, Padappai and Ennore fall in the category of areas with low to moderate groundwater potential. Areas around the Porur lake, including Iyyappanthangal and areas such as Sriperumbudur, Virugambakkam and Vadapalani showed good potential for groundwater recharge.

The middle portion of the basin extending from Gummidipoondi in Tiruvallur district to Kaveripakkam in Vellore district has good to very good groundwater potential because of the sandy soil formation and river systems.

A buried channel of the Palar, which has now changed its course to south of Kalpakkkam, still remains in the Tiruvallur district. In its geological past, the river would have met the sea near Ennore. The belt remains enriched with good soil condition and groundwater potential because of the river system and deposits, said Prof.Elango.

The study, which was published in Sustainability, an international open access journal, had used 11 thematic layers and the AHP, a decision making tool, for identifying the groundwater potential in various areas.

Multiple criteria including rainfall, geology, water level, soil and land use were analysed to create groundwater potential maps to develop strategies for groundwater management. Colour-coded maps were created as a combination of factors were analysed for the study.

Jayarajan Sajil Kumar, one of the authors of the study, said the AHP-aided GIS remote sensing mapping showed that 35% of the study area of 2,100 sq.km. had good and very good groundwater potential. Similarly, 27% of the area, including Red Hills, Ponmar, Purasawalkam, Tiruvottiyur and Pazharverkadu, have been identified with moderate groundwater potential.

The study had found 78% of the actual data from well fields had matched with the potential mapping. Most of the study area has a water table of depth between 6 m and 11 metre below the ground level. As the depth of the water table increases, the recharge possibility is also more.

It observed that the concrete areas have less recharge potential and rapid population increase had influenced changes in land use pattern.

“We must adopt strategies to suit intense rainfall in a short span and create artificial recharge structures. Urbanisation may be restricted in coastal region. Underground sumps could be one of the solutions,” said Prof. Elango.