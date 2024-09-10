GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Study finds low helmet usage among children in Chennai

According to the study by the Citizen Consumer and Civic Action Group, a non-profit organisation, among the 520 respondents, approximately 25% (129) reported that their children used helmets

Published - September 10, 2024 08:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
According to the Central Motor Vehicles Amendment Rule in 2022, children between nine months to four years of age must wear either a crash helmet or bicycle helmet.

According to the Central Motor Vehicles Amendment Rule in 2022, children between nine months to four years of age must wear either a crash helmet or bicycle helmet. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

According to the Central Motor Vehicles Amendment Rule in 2022, children between nine months to four years of age must wear either a crash helmet or bicycle helmet, but in reality, very few children are actually using helmets, according to a study by the Citizen Consumer and Civic Action Group (CAG), a non-profit organisation.

The CAG conducted a study from December 2023 to January 2024 to understand the helmet usage among children in Chennai. The findings revealed that among the 520 respondents, approximately 25% (129) reported that their children used helmets. Of these 25%, 88% said their children owned their own helmet, while the remaining 12% said their children used adult helmets.

Additionally, among the 25% of respondents whose children wore helmets, around 66% had a second child. Of this subset, around 84% of the parents stated that they had only one helmet for both children. Reasons cited for this included the other child being too young to wear one.

Talking about awareness and perception of parents, Sowmya Kannan, researcher, urban planner, and architect, said around 28% of respondents were unaware of the rule mandating the usage of helmets for children. Even among those who claimed they knew about the rule (373 respondents), approximately 70%, admitted to not adhering to it. About 26% of respondents were unaware of the ISI certification for helmets. Among those whose children wore helmets, 36% mentioned that ISI certification did not influence their purchasing decisions, she said.

Out of the total 145 shops surveyed, 48% were street vendors and 52% retail outlets. Only 54% of these shops stocked helmets for children, accounting for slightly over half. “Strict enforcement of child helmet laws is crucial and should involve surprise checks at various locations, including local streets,” said Ms. Sowmya.

The survey also noted that to enhance access to helmets for children, the Tamil Nadu Transport and Road Safety Commission should take steps to boost the production and availability of standard helmets in stores.

Published - September 10, 2024 08:21 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.