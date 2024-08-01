Study finds limited impact of single-use plastics ban in T.N.

Despite a reasonable level of awareness about the single-use plastics (SUP) ban in Tamil Nadu, most vendors across districts continue to use SUP bags for packaging their products, primarily citing customer requests as the main reason, finds a study by Citizen Consumer and Civic Action Group (CAG).

ADVERTISEMENT

A report evaluating the efficacy of the State government’s Meendum Manjappai campaign was released on Thursday, August 1, 2024 at the inauguration of Climate Action Month 2024 — a month-long campaign by the CAG to raise awareness on environmental conservation and climate change among the public — in the presence of P. Senthil Kumar, Principal Secretary to Departments of Environment, Climate Change and Forests, Rahul Nadh, Director, Department of Environment, G. Sundararajan, Coordinator, Poovulagin Nanbargal, and S. Saroja, Executive Director of CAG.

The study done by Madhuvanthi Rajkumar, researcher, CAG, had two main components — first, a baseline assessment of public perception about the Meendum Manjappai campaign, which involved 823 respondents; and second, a survey examining market vendors’ attitudes towards SUP bags and their alternatives, involving 809 respondents.

ADVERTISEMENT

The research was conducted across eight districts namely Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchi, Madurai, Theni, Perambalur, Nagapattinam, and Kanniyakumari.

‘Alternatives costly’

In the baseline public perception study, as much as 94% of respondents expressed a willingness to avoid SUP and use alternative materials. However, those who were hesitant to make the switch cited several concerns such as the high cost of alternatives, their limited availability in the market, their shorter lifespan, their tendency to break easily, and the lack of variety in design options.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, 85% of vendors still pack their products in SUP bags. They cited several reasons for using SUP bags — customers request them, they are commonly used by other vendors in the market, SUP bags are readily available, alternatives are costly, the nature of the products often necessitates SUP bags, and SUP bags are cost-effective.

Nearly 75% of the respondents felt that the ubiquity of the SUP is the major factor for plastic pollution. Market vendors, highlighting the continued production of SUP as a hurdle, expressed disappointment that the enforcement of SUP ban focuses primarily on small vendors.

“The findings also reveal that the underlying objective of the campaign is lost on citizens as the awareness of the objective of the campaign was rightly understood only by 12% of 823 respondents,” the report notes.

The study recommends ramping up imposing sanctions for non-compliance, expanding campaign outreach, improving access to manjappai kiosks, and boosting production of eco-friendly alternatives.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Senthil Kumar noted that the report indicates the campaign’s penetration is weak in some districts. He assured that the government will consider the study’s findings and make efforts to engage more effectively with both the general public and vendors.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.