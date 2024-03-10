Study by Chennai fisherman shines light on changing sea patterns and declining catch

March 10, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - Chennai

“The kadal (sea)is our amma (mother), and kaathu (wind) is our paattaan (grandfather),” says S. Palayam, a 60-year-old fisherman from Urur Kuppam in Besant Nagar.

At the release of ‘Sea Changed; Seasons Changed: A Fisher Science View of Climate Change’, Mr. Palayam, principal author of the study, and Nityanand Jayaraman, social activist and co-author of the study, on Saturday presented data comprising observations of the sea on 1,179 days between September 2018 and October 2023, backed by the former’s traditional knowledge of the winds and currents, beliefs, and folklore.

Highlighting the changes in two seasons in fishers’ calendar — kachan, characterised by southerly winds and currents, and vaadai, characterised by northerly winds and currents — the study says until about 30 years ago, vaadai season would set in by end of September and withdraw by third week of January, followed by the onset of kachan season. However, data shows that kachan is 33 days shorter than usual, vaadai sets in and withdraws later than normal, and there’s a disruption in the transition period between the two seasons in mid-September to end-October that typically is a highly productive period for fishers.

It is important to note that the colloquial language used by fisherfolk in Chennai is likely to be entirely different from fishers’ lingo in other coastal districts of Tamil Nadu.

The old normal

During the auspicious Tamil month of Aadi, mid-July to mid-August, when the southwest monsoon is in full swing west of the State, a phenomenon called vanda thanni happens. “Like the saying Aadi vellam thedi paayum, the flow from Cauvery gushes into the sea, bringing with it Kollidam paasi (algae), dirt, and a lot of fish,” says Mr. Palayam.

From mid-September to mid-October, there used to be a gentle breeze with weak currents in bright blue clear waters. Shore seine fishing during this time yields anchovies, mackerel, which move in shoals in nearshore waters.

In the summer, kodai puyal (storms) are expected and awaited by the fishers as they bring along days of bountiful fishing when a gentle breeze sets in after the storm.

Rougher seas, no aadi bonus

According to the study, while the kachan season ought to witness predominantly calm sea days, there were more rough days in 2022 (72%) and 2023 (86%). The summer storms were not observed in 2019, 2022, 2023 (no data was gathered in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19).

Vanda thanni, awaited by fishers as it comes with a bonanza of all varieties of fish that swim to the shore to escape the deep, cold waters and feed off smaller prey brought in by the Cauvery, has given the coast a miss for the last four years.

With vaadai’s withdrawal pushed back to late February or even March, as opposed to the third week of January when the sea is clear, the waters tend to become turbid and rough, driving the anchovy shoals to deeper waters and robbing the fishers of their livelihood, the study says.

