Study Australia to host roadshow in Chennai on September 12

September 07, 2023

The Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) will organise a Study Australia Roadshow from 1.30 p.m. onwards on September 12, 2023 at the Hotel Taj Coromandel in Chennai.

The event will bring together Australian universities, government representatives of Australian states and territories and the departments of education and home affairs under one roof.

The roadshow will serve as a platform for both students and parents to engage directly with delegates representing key Australian universities. Students will also have the opportunity to hear from representatives of Australian states and territories, the Australian department of home affairs and the Australian department of education.

It will also be a platform for students to understand emerging trends in the education sector of Australia and to pick their choice of university and destination in Australia. It will facilitate one-on-one engagements for students, parents, and school counsellors with representatives of globally-ranked universities.

Key aspects that students need to consider before deciding on studying in Australia including fees, popular intakes, highly sought-after courses and life as a student in Australia will be covered, a press release said.

To participate, register on: https://austrade.eventsair.com/study-australia-showcase-2023/student/Site/Register?utm_source=offline&utm_medium=display&utm_campaign=study_australia_showcase&utm_content=viamedia

For more details about Study Australia, visit www.studyaustralia.gov.au

