Study along Tamil Nadu coast finds marine debris to be carrying invasive mussel species

October 19, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

A study done along the coast of Tamil Nadu from Puducherry to Parangipettai has found marine debris, primarily consisting of plastic items, to be a vector for organisms including invasive species.

Apart from increasing the growth of microbes, harmful algae and pathogens, marine litter can favour invasives that could have ecological impact on the marine environment and may threaten biodiversity, the recent study published in Marine Pollution Bulletin says.

From 367 fouled litter items collected between March and April 2022, a total of 3,130 specimens representing 17 species, were recorded on marine debris. Of these, one invasive species, the mussel Mytella strigata, was detected. The invasive mussel, called charru mussel or kaaka aazhi in local parlance, has been reported from Ennore and Pulicat in the northern part of Tamil Nadu coast. Other taxa found on the debris were arthropods, bryozoans, and molluscs.

“Remarkably, we found the non-indigenous mussel Mytella strigata attached in high density groups to fishing nets. This species, previously documented in India in 2019 on floating plastic bottles, wooden pilings, hulls of boats and walls of fish cages, is considered invasive,” says the study done by a team of marine researchers including Gunasekaran Kannan, who at the time of the research was with the Faculty of Marine Sciences, Annamalai University.

Highlighting the increasing risk of invasions by non-indigenous organisms attached to debris, the study suggests that comprehensive monitoring efforts are needed to throw light on the type of vectors responsible for the arrival of invasive species in this region.

“Raising awareness and promoting education are vital components in fostering sustainable solutions to combat plastic pollution in the country and globally,” it says.