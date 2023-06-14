HamberMenu
Students who worked on ‘AzaadiSAT’ communications satellite meet Tamil Nadu Governor

Speaking about how girls play a big role in the nation’s development, the Governor said that while steps have been taken to ignite their minds, the challenge is to keep the spark alive and encourage them in all their pursuits

June 14, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi presenting appreciation certificates to students in Chennai on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi presenting appreciation certificates to students in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Space technology is contributing to prosperity owing to its wide utility in several fields including agriculture, communication, and education, and we need to make full utilization of it for the nation’s development, said Governor R.N. Ravi.

He was speaking at an interaction with students and their mentors, who participated in creating ‘AzaadiSAT’, by aerospace start-up Space Kidz India. He said the initiative taken by Space Kidz India to work with young students and their motive to stimulate young minds was admirable.

Speaking about how girls play a big role in the nation’s development, the Governor said that while steps have been taken to ignite their minds, the challenge is to keep the spark alive and encourage them in all their pursuits. 

Students from around eight government schools across Tamil Nadu participated in the creation and development of the AzaadiSat communications satellite. The students also received certificates.

Srimathy Kesan, founder and CEO, Space Kidz India, and Anandrao V Patil, Principal Secretary to Governor, were also present on the occasion.

