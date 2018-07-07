TN Students who opposed NEET now make the cut

Two of the five students who went as representatives of the State government to the Supreme Court against introduction of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) last year, have secured seats in government medical colleges this year.

A. Gopi has been admitted to the Chengalpattu Medical College and Nirmal Haripriyan to the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College, Salem.

Mr. Gopi had score of 1,163 in class XII, and 136 in NEET. The first to enter college in his family, he said, “I got veterinary science and would have joined as the fee is much lower. But my father insisted that I take NEET again. It was difficult as I did not have enough money for the fees. But my father put me through a residential coaching programme in Salem. Now that I have got a seat there is some relief.” He scored 387 marks this time in NEET.

The son of a farmer, he hopes that in the second round of counselling, he will get a seat in Salem or Coimbatore medical college, where the hostel fee is lower.

“Else, I will go to my native Tiruvannamalai and be a day scholar,” he says. He plans to do an M.S. in orthopaedics or cardiology.

Mr. Haripriyan, the son of a retired sericulture inspector in Dharmapuri, had scored 134 in NEET last year and 1,166 in Class XII. “We thought NEET could be taken later and concentrated on Class XII scores,” he said. He went to a coaching centre run by a private school for a year. He scored 375 in NEET this year.

The students, who appeared for counselling on Wednesday, feel NEET should be deferred until the new syllabus is well understood by teachers and students. “I think NEET should be deferred for two years as the syllabus has not yet reached all staff and students,” says Mr. Gopi.

Mr. Haripriyan wants NEET deferred by five years. “With the new syllabus, students will get an orientation from 6th standard and would clear it in the first attempt. In a few years, they will qualify for AIIMS too,” he says. On Saturday, counselling for SC, SCA and ST aspirants will be held. On Monday, counselling for seats under management category will be held, officials said.