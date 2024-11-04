Students turn to AI for completing assignments, say experts

Experts and parents have highlighted the growing influence of artificial intelligence (AI), including ChatGPT, among school students to complete assignments.

Pradeep (name changed), a Class XI student at a private school, has been using ChatGPT to complete his assignments for all subjects. “It’s easier to complete the assignments now. My friends showed me how to use it [AI] and I have been doing it for the past one year. All of us use AI to complete our projects and other schoolwork,” he said. However, he has neither any idea about the subject nor the content of the assignment.

Karthik (name changed), Pradeep’s brother, had approached the latter’s teacher to flag the issue. “The teacher instead asked me what ChatGPT was and advised that the parents must monitor. She also informed me that no one has come forward to report such an issue,” he said.

This is not an isolated incident. Parents pointed out that their children do not even understand basic concepts. “Teachers also are not checking to see if it the assignments are generated by AI,” said P. Arun, father of a Class X student.

Relevance of AI

Experts pointed out that teachers and students have to be empowered to integrate AI into education.

K.R. Maalathi, Founder, Auuro Educational Services, said, “Most teachers do not know that their students use AI for to complete assignments as most of them aren’t aware of these tools themselves. Teachers and educators cannot fear AI any more.”

Highlighting how AI could help in the learning process, she said, ”Teachers should be empowered to incorporate AI into their teaching sessions in classrooms. They should be taught how AI as a tool can be used for learning and assessment,” she further said.

S. Bhavanishankar, Director, Lalaji Memorial Omega International School, said that viva and open book exams have become relevant more than ever. “The disruption AI is bringing is significant. The teachers also use it to check machine writing. Through exercises such as group viva and open book exams during formative assessments, we are able to access a child’s comprehension,” he said.