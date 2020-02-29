Chennai

Students try their hand at problem solving

Scientific temper: Vellore District Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram inaugurated the science exhibition and interacted with students.

Models on energy management displayed

With a view to popularise and encourage farming activities among school children, a science exhibition was jointly organised by Palar Agriculture College and Green Valley Educational Institutions in Melpatti, Pernambut on Saturday.

Innovative models

Experiments on air pollution, plant techniques and management, flood management and rain water harvesting were conducted. Energy efficient devices and innovative models on effective energy management were on display.

Energetic participants explained their models, charts and posters to visitors.

Inaugurating the exhibition, Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram said the best way to improve scientific temper among students was to involve them in the study of natural sciences. He distributed prizes to students with the best exhibits and demonstration skills.

One of the organisers said the objective of the exhibition was to make children realise that science was all around them and that science could be used for problem solving.

