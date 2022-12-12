Students to use their coding skills in solving policing problems at T.N. police hackathon

December 12, 2022 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing organised TN Police Hackathon - 2022 on the SRM University premises on Friday and Saturday to encourage students to use their logical and coding skills in solving policing problems.

The hackathon event was open to all colleges in Tamil Nadu and solutions were invited for problem statements on facial recognition, genuineness of messages, open source intelligence, VoIP call tracing and tracking phishing messages. It received 434 abstracts from various colleges out of which 60 were screened in the first round and 15 selected in the second via online presentation. The selected 15 teams were invited for the finals.

Director General of Police, Fire and Rescue Services B.K.Ravi presented trophies to the winners, certificates and cash prize. Additional Director General of Police, Cyber Crime Wing Sanjay Kumar was also present.

K.S .Rangasamy College of Engineering, bagged the first place carrying a cash prize ₹50,000, trophy and a certificate, Amrita College of Engineering secured the second place — ₹25,000 and a certificate and PSG College of Technology secured the third place with a cash prize of ₹15,000.