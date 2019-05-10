Students to get a feel of space technology

A collaboration between the Indo-Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industries (IRCCI) and the International Association of Space Activities (IASP) is pushing the concept of space education tourism for students from India, enabling them to get a real-world feel of space facilities in Russia.

The agreement was signed by a member of a high-level delegation from India, P.Thangappan of IRCCI, and Viktor Krivopuskov, president of IASP.

“We want the students to get a real feel of the evolution of space exploration, and Russia’s huge contribution to space exploration. The India-Russia relationship in space exploration and technology goes back many decades,” Mr. Thangappan told The Hindu. He said while there were many student tours to NASA, not many opportunities existed for students from India to visit Russia and experience their space facilities.

Interaction

The students will also have opportunities to interact with cosmonauts during the tour. The IRCC also is aiming to bring a couple of cosmonauts to Chennai and South India in the coming months, where they will interact with students.

“The student trips have been packaged in four different schedules and will include tours of space facilities in Moscow, Baikonur, Kaluga, Gagarin, and St.Petersburg depending on the number of days of the tour. They will get a first-hand experience of meeting and working with people in space technology and human space programme,” he said.

According to Mr. Thangappan, the cost for a batch of 30-50 students will work out to ₹1.3 lakh per person for a six-night-seven-day trip. “The cost includes visa and insurance, return flight tickets, transportation, 3-star accommodation with food, English speaking guides and entry tickets to the museums and identified venues,” he said. The trip will also include sightseeing tours, he said.

Mr. Thangappan said schools had expressed interest in the programme and the first tour is almost finalised and is set to be firmed up in the next couple of weeks. The tours will include visits to the Museum of Cosmonautics and Rocket Technology, Space Museum in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and the technical territory of the Cosmonauts Training Centre.