Students throng science expo at Vellore museum

Commemorating the National Science Day, Government Museum in Vellore Fort and Tamil Nadu Science Forum organised a ten-day science exhibition at museum gallery in Vellore.

The objective of celebrating National Science Day is not just to remember the Nobel laureate Sir C.V. Raman, but to inculcate scientific temperament in the youth and create many more C.V. Ramans, organisers at the venue said.

Exhibits on display included, among other things, 20th century inventions that made an impact on everyday life.

Printers, electric lights, steel rods, paper currencies,various models and versions of transistors, telegraphs, antibiotics, steam engine and magnifying lens were the much sought-after exhibits among students, who thronged in large numbers on Sunday.

K. Saravanan, Curator, Government Museum ,Vellore, said the exhibition boasts the best of the 11 inventions of the 20th century. They are intended at kindling scientific spirit among students, he said.

The exhibition will be open from 9.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Entry is free.

K. Ezhilan, Regional Joint Director, Department of Collegiate Education, Vellore, inaugurating the exhibition, said one should take the scientific knowledge and skills they acquire inside classrooms and apply them outside in everyday life.

Muthu Siluppan, Tiruvannamalai district treasury officer, B. Rajendran, vice-president, Tamil Nadu Science Forum, Vellore and members of the forum participated in the inauguration programme.