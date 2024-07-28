“Students should work hard, be disciplined and be consistent to excel in life”, said Dr. P. Veeramuthuvel, Project Director, Chandrayaan-3, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) at Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the ‘Support the Advancement of Rural Students (STARS) Freshers Induction-2024’ programme, he said that there is nothing that can substitute a person’s hard work in life. “Your hard work will always yield positive results, so put in your hard work to excel in life. You also need to be disciplined and consistent in what you do,” he said.

Urging students to learn from failures , he added, “Failures are just temporary. You should work constantly to address failures and convert them into success. Resilience is one of the key factors in life and students should be resilient when they face failures. We have overcome many challenges in the Chandrayaan-3 mission. We should also overcome many challenges in life.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. J. Sujith Kumar, Founder & Managing Trustee, Maatram Foundation exhorted students to be role models and thank their parents for providing them an opportunity to get good quality education.

Dr. G. Viswanathan, Founder and Chancellor of VIT, said that the Centre and State governments should spend more on education as the nation that spends more for education becomes a developed country.

VIT Vice Presidents Sankar Viswanathan and G. V. Selvam, Vice Chancellor V. S. Kanchana Bhaaskaran, Pro-Vice Chancellor Partha Sharathi Mallick, Registrar T. Jayabarathi, coordinator S. Meenakshi and co-coordinator K. Govardhan of VIT-STARS also took part in the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.