ADVERTISEMENT

‘Students should work hard, be disciplined and be consistent to excel in life’

Published - July 28, 2024 07:34 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. P. Veeramuthuvel, ISRO Project Director, Chandrayaan-3; Mr. J. Sujith Kumar, Founder & Managing Trustee, Maatram Foundation; Dr. G. Viswanathan, Founder and Chancellor of VIT, among others at the ‘Support the Advancement of Rural Students (STARS) Freshers Induction-2024’ programme at VIT.

“Students should work hard, be disciplined and be consistent to excel in life”, said Dr. P. Veeramuthuvel, Project Director, Chandrayaan-3, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) at Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the ‘Support the Advancement of Rural Students (STARS) Freshers Induction-2024’ programme, he said that there is nothing that can substitute a person’s hard work in life. “Your hard work will always yield positive results, so put in your hard work to excel in life. You also need to be disciplined and consistent in what you do,” he said.

Urging students to learn from failures , he added, “Failures are just temporary. You should work constantly to address failures and convert them into success. Resilience is one of the key factors in life and students should be resilient when they face failures. We have overcome many challenges in the Chandrayaan-3 mission. We should also overcome many challenges in life.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. J. Sujith Kumar, Founder & Managing Trustee, Maatram Foundation exhorted students to be role models and thank their parents for providing them an opportunity to get good quality education.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dr. G. Viswanathan, Founder and Chancellor of VIT, said that the Centre and State governments should spend more on education as the nation that spends more for education becomes a developed country.

VIT Vice Presidents Sankar Viswanathan and G. V. Selvam, Vice Chancellor V. S. Kanchana Bhaaskaran, Pro-Vice Chancellor Partha Sharathi Mallick, Registrar T. Jayabarathi, coordinator S. Meenakshi and co-coordinator K. Govardhan of VIT-STARS also took part in the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US