Students should revive agriculture: Viswanathan

VIT chancellor G. Viswanathan speaking at the NSS camp inaguration at Govt. Higher Secondary School, Pennathur on Monday.

‘NSS camps give students glimpse of village life’

The National Service Scheme (NSS) Special Camp is organised every year in an adopted village with active participation of students from Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT). This year’s NSS programme was inaugurated in Government Higher Secondary School in Pennathur near Vellore on Monday.

Activities during the camp include volunteering at government schools, conducting clinical blood tests and identifying blood group of students and creating awareness on conservation of water and land resources in the chosen village.

Volunteering at schools

The volunteers teach mathematics, computer science and English. They impart knowledge on handling mental stress, higher education opportunities in India and abroad, facing examinations with ease, development of individual skills and compliance with traffic rules to the school students.

VIT chancellor G. Viswanathan, who inaugurated the camp, said it would enable students to understand the life and culture of villagers.

‘Clarify doubts’

He asked school children to desist complacency and pro-actively clarify doubts from teachers and to master the ubiquitous English language.

Recalling that the Palar river was once a perennial river, he said that farming activities flourished in Vellore district. With their efforts, students should try to revive agriculture, which remains the mainstay industry for the entire nation, he said.

VIT registrar K. Sathiyanarayanan, NSS co-ordinator P. Jayakrishnan were among those present during the inauguration.

