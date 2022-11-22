Students should a develop scientific temper, keep learning, says T.N. CM

November 22, 2022 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

CM M.K. Stalin was speaking at the 104th convocation of Queen Mary’s College in Chennai; he told students that their degree was not the end, but the beginning of a learning journey

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin presenting a certificate to a student at the convocation of Queen Mary’s College on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Students should not believe in hearsay, but must question rationally and develop a scientific temper, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said, while addressing fresh graduates at the 104th convocation of Queen Mary’s College (Autonomous) in Chennai on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his speech, Mr. Stalin said an educational degree that the students had earned was not the end, but only the beginning. Students should learn more and more, and should lead others, he said.

Recalling the steps taken by the Tamil Nadu government over the years for the empowerment of women, Mr. Stalin pointed out there were obstacles too, in this journey. When the State government wanted to abolish child marriage, there were obstacles in the name of religion and culture, he recalled.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Queen Mary’s College in Chennai was one of the first three colleges for women in the country, he said and added that the educational institution overlooking the Marina beach in Chennai was not merely a college, but a guiding light for women. Referring to an attempt by the erstwhile AIADMK regime under then Chief Minister Jayalalithaa to demolish the college, Mr. Stalin recalled having been arrested and jailed in Cuddalore prison for supporting students who were protesting against the government’s proposal to shut down the institution.

Listing out the contributions of the Justice Party and social reformer ‘Periyar’ E.V. Ramasamy towards educating women, Mr. Stalin called upon first generation graduates to ensure that their future generations pursued higher education as well.

Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy, Minister for Information M.P. Saminathan, South Chennai MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mylapore MLA Dha. Velu and Mayor of Greater Chennai Corporation R. Priya, also participated.

CM inaugurates new projects

In another event at the Secretariat, the CM virtually inaugurated new projects implemented by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department at a total cost of ₹671.80 crore in various places across the State.

Mr. Stalin also virtually unveiled the foundation stone for new projects that were to be implemented at a total cost of ₹14 crore, an official release said. Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru, Mayor of Greater Chennai Corporation R. Priya and senior officials were also present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US