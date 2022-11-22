Students should a develop scientific temper, keep learning, says T.N. CM

November 22, 2022 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

Students should not believe in hearsay, but must question rationally and develop a scientific temper, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said, while addressing fresh graduates at the 104th convocation of Queen Mary’s College (Autonomous) in Chennai on Tuesday.

During his speech, Mr. Stalin said an educational degree that the students had earned was not the end, but only the beginning. Students should learn more and more, and should lead others, he said.

Recalling the steps taken by the Tamil Nadu government over the years for the empowerment of women, Mr. Stalin pointed out there were obstacles too, in this journey. When the State government wanted to abolish child marriage, there were obstacles in the name of religion and culture, he recalled.

Queen Mary’s College in Chennai was one of the first three colleges for women in the country, he said and added that the educational institution overlooking the Marina beach in Chennai was not merely a college, but a guiding light for women. Referring to an attempt by the erstwhile AIADMK regime under then Chief Minister Jayalalithaa to demolish the college, Mr. Stalin recalled having been arrested and jailed in Cuddalore prison for supporting students who were protesting against the government’s proposal to shut down the institution.

Listing out the contributions of the Justice Party and social reformer ‘Periyar’ E.V. Ramasamy towards educating women, Mr. Stalin called upon first generation graduates to ensure that their future generations pursued higher education as well.

Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy, Minister for Information M.P. Saminathan, South Chennai MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Mylapore MLA Dha. Velu and Mayor of Greater Chennai Corporation R. Priya, also participated.

CM inaugurates new projects

In another event at the Secretariat, the CM virtually inaugurated new projects implemented by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department at a total cost of ₹671.80 crore in various places across the State.

Mr. Stalin also virtually unveiled the foundation stone for new projects that were to be implemented at a total cost of ₹14 crore, an official release said. Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru, Mayor of Greater Chennai Corporation R. Priya and senior officials were also present.