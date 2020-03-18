Students seek arrest of librarian

Vellore

18 March 2020 02:08 IST

Protest against misconduct

Around 300 students staged a demonstration inside the Thanthai Periyar E.V. Ramasamy Government Polytechnic College, Thorapadi in Vellore, on Tuesday.

Alleging that a librarian had misbehaved with one of the students, they demanded his arrest.

Though the district administration had ordered the closure of colleges and schools till March 31, that did not deter the students fromorganising a morning protest on the college campus.

Around 1,500 students are studying in the college with hostel facilities. The incident came to light on Friday last. The students alleged that T. Damodharan, 53, working as a librarian (senior grade), misbehaved with a girl student under the pretext of arranging books in the library.

A complaint lodged with the Bagayam police was kept in abeyance due to pressure. However, the students demanded the man’s immediate suspension and arrest.

Faced with protests, the Director of Technical Education suspended the librarian with immediate effect and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

“An inquiry into the allegations against T. Damodharan is on,” the order from the DTE issued on Monday stated.

The order copy was pasted on the college notice board, after which students dispersed.

However, the students said that if the librarian is not arrested, they would continue their agitation.